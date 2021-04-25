Newswrap, April 24: Shahid Kapoor to play lead in Karna; Lalit Behl passes away due to COVID 19 & more

From Shahid Kapoor playing the lead role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next project Karna to veteran actor Lalit Behl passing away due to COVID-19 complications; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Shahid’s lead role in Karna

has been roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s forthcoming project Karna wherein he will be seen playing the titular role. Karna will be based on the character from the Mahabharata and the actor will essay the story of the warrior.

Lalit Behl passes away

Veteran actor Lalit Behl, who was diagnosed with COVID 19 last week, has passed away due to complications in his case. His son-director Kanu Behl confirmed the news.

Kangana supports Indian made vaccine

reacted to the news of Sonu Sood testing negative for COVID-19 and recovering 'fast' from the virus. The actress also urged him to encourage young people to take the jab from May 1 as it opens to everyone above the age of 18.

Manish tests COVID negative

Manish Malhotra urged everyone to take the COVID 19 vaccine on social media and emphasized that the vaccination helped him recover from the virus soon. The designer wrote, “Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers. Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster.”

Nawazuddin calls out celebrities

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities have been trolled online for vacationing while the country suffers a crisis. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about this behaviour in an interview.

