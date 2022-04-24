Newswrap April 24: SRK’s Mannat name plate change, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen Mehendi pics & more

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat name plate undergoes change

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans visiting his iconic home at Mumbai's Bandra noticed a brand new change recently. Turns out, the memorable black ad gold 'Mannat' name plate has been removed and a brand new one was installed.

Alia Bhatt's Sunday song is Brahmastra's 'Kesariya'

Soon after their much talked about wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor quickly returned to their hectic shoot schedule. Now, Ranbir is currently in North India but their shoot schedules are keeping them busy. Needless to say, there's some major missing happening. Alia took to social media amid their shoot schedule to reveal how she's keeping Ranbir close to her mind and heart. The actress began her Sunday by listening to Brahmastra's Kesariya song.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & other members pose heartily in this UNSEEN PIC from the wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two recently tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family. Even though the newlyweds have resumed their work and are shooting for their respective movies, their family members are still sharing unseen pictures from their special day. Today, Tina Razdan shared yet another family pic featuring both the stars and the entire Bhatt and Kapoor family.

Janhvi Kapoor on Anshula & Arjun Kapoor entering her life at a later stage

Speaking about Arjun and Anshula entering her life later, Janhvi said, "I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that."

Alia Bhatt snapped post ad shoot in Mumbai

The newlywed Alia Bhatt is glowing and how these days. It is always a delight for the paps and her fans to spot her in the city and today, Mrs Kapoor was snapped in the city after she wrapped up an ad shoot.

