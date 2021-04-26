Newswrap, April 25: Radhe to release ‘Seeti Maar’ tomorrow; Kangana Ranaut pens Javed Akhtar's poem & more

From Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe's makers announcing its first song Seeti Maar's release date to Kangana Ranaut quoting Javed Akhtar's poem while explaining her lockdown mood; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kangana pens Javed Akhtar's poem

shared a picture on her Instagram handle giving a sneak peek of her beautiful morning in the house. The actress also penned Javed Akhtar’s poem to explain her mood during the Covid-19 lockdown situation.

Seeti Maar’s release date

Makers of and starrer Radhe have announced that the song Seeti Maar will be released tomorrow i.e. April 26. Sharing the information, the actor wrote, “Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer...Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar.#SeetiMaarOutTomorrow.”

Virat poses with burp cloth

A new picture has surfaced on the internet in which and Virat Kohli are seen posing with cricketer Kushaal Wadhwani. Netizens were quick to spot a burp cloth on Virat's shoulder as the proud father decided to pose with it.

Pooja tests Covid positive

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she has been diagnosed positive for COVID 19. The South star penned a long note for her followers, mentioning that she is home quarantined and has isolated herself.

SSR’s sister pens note

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share her brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s last social media post. While sharing the post, she penned a heart-wrenching message explaining how much she misses him.

