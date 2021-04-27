Newswrap, April 26: Radhe drops first song Seeti Maar; Hina Khan tests positive for COVID 19 & more
Radhe makers unveil first song
Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released its first song Seeti Maar today. The song is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song of the same name from their Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.
Hina tests positive for COVID
TV actress Hina Khan, who had recently returned to Mumbai post her father’s demise, confirmed she has tested positive for Covid-19 on social media. Hina stated that she is taking all the necessary precautions and also urged everyone to be safe during the pandemic.
Rhea hails frontline workers
Rhea Chakraborty took to the Instagram story and expressed her gratitude towards the COVID 19 warriors. The actress also urged everyone to be safe and kind during this pandemic and fight these difficult times together.
Milind on testing positive
Milind Soman had tested positive for COVID 19 and is getting better by following the necessary protocol. The model took to his Instagram handle to explain that fitness can help you deal with the virus but can't stop you from getting infected.
Anushka and Virat’s pic
Cricketer Gabriel Ben shared a picture with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and the trio smiled for the photo. He captioned it as “The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”
