Newswrap, April 27: John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 postponed; Taapsee Pannu schools a troll & more

From the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 announcing the film's push to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic to Taapsee Pannu effectively responding to a Twitter troll; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Satyameva Jayate 2 postponed

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 was all set to hit the screens on Eid this year. However, due to the commencement of the second wave of COVID-19, the makers of the film have pushed the release of the film to a later date.

Also Read: John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Eid release PUSHED to a later date amid second wave of COVID 19 in India

Taapsee schools a troll

, who has been relentlessly offering a helping hand to those in need during the pandemic, was trolled by a Twitter user who questioned the dignity of her work. The hurtful comment infuriated the actress and she asked the user to keep the nasty comments in the back pocket.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu schools a troll on Twitter who questioned her work for COVID 19 crisis: Can you please shut up!

Arjun praises Malaika

recently opened up about his ladylove in a chat with HT Brunch and revealed what he learned from her. Speaking to the outlet, the actor even confessed he loves how 'dignified' the actress is.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor loves how 'dignified' Malaika Arora is: I've never seen her complain or harbour any negativity

Anupam’s first Covid dose

Anupam Kher hosted an Instagram live to give an update on Kirron Kher’s health after being diagnosed with cancer. The actor spoke about taking the first of two dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine which will be available for everyone from the age of 18-45 as well from 1 May.

Also Read: Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Speaks on Kirron Kher’s cancer and gives a health update

Zoya shares 7 must dos

Zoya Akhtar chose to spread a positive word with her Instagram post and shared some must dos for the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan also came out in Zoya’s support and shared her post on her Instagram story.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar shares 7 must dos during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic; Kareena Kapoor Khan agrees with her

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×