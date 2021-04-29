Newswrap, April 28: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna offer relief amid COVID; Jimmy Sheirgill’s arrest & more
Akshay & Twinkle offer relief
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have jumped in to help out with the ongoing oxygen crisis in India amid the COVID 19 cases spike. The actress-turned-author shared that she and Akshay have managed to arrange 100 oxygen concentrators and a foundation was able to get their hands on 120.
Jimmy booked for curfew violation
Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eeshwar Nivas and a crew of almost 35 people were booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab's Ludhiana while shooting for a web series named Your Honour. Curfew has been enforced in Ludhiana from 6pm to 5am.
Sonu on COVID-19 crisis
Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to open up about the joy of helping people in need amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor also mentioned it's a “million times” more satisfying than being a part of any 100 crore film.
Kangana on Gangster turning 15
Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude as Gangster completed 15 years in Bollywood. The actress spoke about her and Shah Rukh Khan's journey in the film industry and revealed how it is different from each other.
Sugandha & Sanket’s first wedding pic
Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26, 2021. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture from the wedding and hilariously captioned the picture as “Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules.”
