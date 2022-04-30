Newswrap, April 29: Babil remembers Irrfan Khan; Raghav Juyal to join Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & more

Babil pens emotional note on dad Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary

Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembered him on his death anniversary and penned a lengthy note. A part of his emotional note read, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway...I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic...You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness...”

Raghav Juyal becomes part Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

After Shehnaaz Gill, dancer-actor Raghav Juyal is all set to join Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Raghav is also doing a Dharma Productions film and Dharma recommended his name to Salman Khan for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali." In addition to his, Aayush Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal are also part of the movie.

Taapsee Pannu’s Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu gets release date

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu will release on July 15. The movie is based on the life story of cricketer Mithali Raj. The film will showcase how she managed to reach the zenith of success in her career as an international sportsperson. Shabaash Mithu is directed by Srijit Mukherji, and written by Priya Aven.

Karan Johar shares BTS from Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene (BTS) video from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the BTS of 'Day 91' of the film's shoot, Ranveer and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen in one frame. To note, Ibrahim is working as assistant director in the film.

Deepika Padukone gives glimpse of her Venice Vacation

Deepika enjoyed a holiday in Italy’s famous canal city Venice with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a series of aesthetically-filtered photos from her vacay and gave a glimpse into all the fun. From indulging in burgers and the famous gelato of Venice, Deepika also soaked in the history of the Renaissance and gothic palaces.

