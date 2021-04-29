Newswrap April 29: Priyanka Chopra supports India amid Covid; Janhvi & Shraddha Kapoor urge to vaccinate

Newswrap, April 29: Right from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ effort to raise funds for Covid to stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor requesting fans to get vaccinated, here are the key stories from the previous day.

and Nick Jonas raise funds for India amidst Covid surge

The global actress took to her global audience and requested fans, family and friends to raise funds and awareness for India which is currently facing a high surge in COVID cases and deaths due to the lack of oxygen. Sharing her thoughts about the current situation in India, Priyanka wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale." Further, she shared that she has set up a fundraiser for COVID relief with Give India to help the physical health infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pledge support for COVID 19 relief in India: Use your resources as much as you can

Randhir Kapoor gets hospitalised for COVID 19 treatment

It was recently ported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor has also been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid amidst the surge of the disease in India. After the news went public, it was reported that the Kapoor sisters have also gone under tests for their results, updates are awaited. Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor’s doctor informed the media that “Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable”.

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor gets hospitalised for COVID 19 treatment in Mumbai; Doctor confirms his condition is stable

Stars remember Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

After a 2-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan passed away last year on this day. Today, remembering the late star, many of his co-stars and friends from the fraternity remembered the beloved actor. Bollywood actors like , Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, Kiku Sharda, Nimrat Kaur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more took to social media today and expressed condolences on the tragic passing.

ALSO READ: Remembering Irrfan Khan: Arjun Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza & others cherish the legacy left by the legend

Janhvi Kapoor, and more urge fans to get Covid vaccine

Yesterday, the registration for everyone above the age of 18 opened up for COVID 19 vaccine and many stars took to social media to urge everyone to sign for the jab. Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, were amongst others who educated their fans on the vaccine that is available to everyone who’s 18+ in India.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gives a glimpse of how she's waiting for May 1 for COVID 19 vaccine & urges all to take the jab

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×