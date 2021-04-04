Newswrap, April 3: Vicky Kaushal reveals 'Sam Bahadur' as title of biopic; Kangana Ranaut thanks fans & more

From Vicky Kaushal announcing the title of his forthcoming biopic as 'Sam Bahadur' to Kangana Ranaut expressing her gratitude for fans response on Chali Chali; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Vicky Kaushal announces name of biopic

Vicky Kaushal’s forthcoming film will be based on Sam Manekshaw’s life and today the star announced the name of the biopic. The actor wrote, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur."

Chali Chali’s overwhelming response

took to her social media to express her gratitude to her fans for their response on Thalaivi’s song Chali Chali. The actress penned, "Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her, here is her debut song link, Chali chali is fashioned after ammmamma kaatru have a look."

Vikrant Massey’s birthday

On the occasion of Vikrant Massey’s birthday, the makers of his forthcoming movie ‘Mumbaikar’ have unveiled a new poster of the movie. Vijay Sethupathi penned, “Here is the first look of #Mumbaikar. #HappyBirthdayVikrantMassey @masseysahib.”

Shahid’s pool pics

has shared a stunning picture of himself in a swimming pool. In the photo, the actor was seen enjoying pool time, as he rocked a pair of sunnies while striking a pose for a perfect shot.

Kareena’s throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture from her Switzerland vacation. In the photo, the actress was seen clad in a black coloured turtle neck top, while posing for a selfie with the backdrop of Swiss Alps.

