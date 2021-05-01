Newswrap April 30: Randhir Kapoor admitted to ICU, Radhe song out Dil De Diya & more

COVID positive Randhir Kapoor gets admitted to the ICU in Kokilaben hospital meanwhile Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez song Dil De Diya out from Radhe. Here are all the highlights from the previous day.

Randhir Kapoor gets admitted to ICU

Yesterday it was revealed that Randhir Kapoor got admitted to Kokilaben Hospital with five of his staff members after testing COVID positive. Though he was pretty much asymptomatic, today his condition worsened a bit and he got admitted to the ICU. Currently, he is in ICU as fans pray for his well-being.

Kareena Kapoor remembers on his death anniversary

Veteran star Rishi Kapoor passed away one year ago battling cancer. held a prayer in her house with Ranbir and Alia present to pay their respects. Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of his on Instagram with a heart emoji and remembered the superstar just like millions of other fans.

Radhe song out ‘Dil De Diya’

Promotions are in full throttle for starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Makers had recently released the dance number Seetimaar, and now they have released another song called ‘Dil de diya’ in which Jacqueline Fernandez shows up in a special appearance dancing with Salman Khan.

warned people on Twitter amidst COVID 19

Kangana Ranaut posted a video message on Twitter where she strongly showed her discontentment about the view of COVID affected India being presented on the international platforms. She also warned people who are crying about India to ‘foreign daddies’ by saying their time is up.

Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver

Aa Drushya star Arjun Gowda shed his role as an actor and became an ambulance driver to assist patients amid the COVID 19 crisis. He has been helping out people for the past few days on the roads of Bengaluru and has already assisted in about half a dozen final rites of people who died from COVID 19.

