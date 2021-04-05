Newswrap, April 4: Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid 19; Veteran actress Shashikala passes away & more

From Bollywood mourning the demise of yesteryear actress Shashikala to Akshay Kumar announcing he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus; here are key stories from the previous day.

Akshay tests Covid positive

took to his social media handle to announce that he has tested positive for Covid 19. The actor tweeted, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself."

Shashikala’s demise

Veteran actress Shashikala took her last breath on Sunday, April 4. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their Instagram handle to mourn the demise of the yesteryear actress.

Govinda tests Covid positive

Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, following the safety protocols. The actor said, “I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care."

Janhvi & Khushi’s sunkissed pics

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a series of photos from her trip with sister . The actress shared glimpses of some of treats that the sisters have been binging on and also shared snaps of herself enjoying the sun in New York.

Arjun & Malaika spend Easter together

On the occasion of Easter, and were seen heading to the former’s mother Joyce’s residence. Considering the recent hike in Covid-19 cases, the couple made sure to have their masks.

