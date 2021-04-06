Newswrap, April 5: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar test COVID positive, Amitabh joins Deepika in The Intern

Newswrap, April 5: Right from Randhir Kapoor accidentally sharing the first glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby boy to Akshay Kumar getting hospitalized, here are key stories from the previous day.

Randhir Kapoor accidentally shares the first glimpse of Bebo’s newborn baby

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, on Monday, accidentally shared the first photo of his newborn grandson on Instagram. He shared a collage of two babies. While one appeared to be Taimur Ali Khan, the other was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby boy. The post went viral on the internet in no time. Randhir deleted the post minutes later.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shares first glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby? Deletes post later

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID

The Raazi star took to his Instagram handle to inform that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Vicky revealed that he is currently under home quarantine and is following all essential protocols. He also asked his fans to stay safe.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal goes into home quarantine as he tests positive for COVID 19: Says 'Take care and stay safe'

Bhumi Pednekar diagnosed with COVID

The actress has isolated herself after testing positive for the coronavirus. She wrote on her Instagram, “As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocols given by my doctor and health professionals. Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it.”

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID 19, goes into home quarantine: Don’t take current situation lightly

hospitalized

Khiladi Kumar has been hospitalized as a ‘precautionary measure' after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He took to Twitter to share a health update and assured everyone that he is ‘doing fine'. He tweeted, “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Also Read:Akshay Kumar hospitalised as 'precautionary measure' post positive COVID 19 test: Hope to be back home soon

Amitabh replaces in The Intern

has shared the first look poster of her highly-awaited film The Intern revealing that she is collaborating with Big B on the same. Sharing her excitement for working with the megastar again, the actress wrote, “ What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” Amitabh has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film, which is the Hindi remake of a Hollywood classic with the same title.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops ‘The Intern’ poster Ft Amitabh Bachchan: Happy to collaborate with most special co star

Nushratt Bharuccha goes into isolation

In a view of COVID 19 outburst on the sets of Ram Setu, actress Nushratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram story to inform that she has isolated herself as a precautionary measure. She posted a picture of herself taking steam. Yesterday, Nushratt’s co-star had tested positive for COVID 19.

Also Read: Nushratt Bharuccha goes into ‘isolation’ after Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive; Takes necessary precautions

Sooryavanshi’s release date postponed

Keeping in view the significant rise in COVID 19 cases, the makers of the upcoming film Sooryavanshi have decided to postpone its release. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama features Akshay Kumar and in the lead roles. The film was slated to release on April 30 this year.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi: Makers postpone the release of Akshay Kumar starrer owing to significant rise in COVID 19 cases

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×