Newswrap, April 7: Salman Khan on Radhe’s possible release delay; Jacqueline tests Covid negative & more

From Salman Khan revealing that his upcoming film Radhe may be postponed till next Eid to Jacqueline Fernandez testing negative for Covid 19; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Radhe’s release date

and starrer radhe is scheduled to release on this Eid this year. However, the actor recently said, “We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid.”

Jacqueline tests negative

Jacqueline Fernandez has tested negative for COVID 19 and underwent the test twice to be sure about the results. A source revealed, "Jacqueline isolated herself as soon as she got the news of Akshay testing positive for Covid. She underwent the RT-PCR test twice to be sure, and has tested negative in both the rounds."

Disha wishes Jackie Chan

On Jackie Chan’s birthday, Disha Patani shared a throwback photo with the actor and wished him. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting next to the action star in a pair of white pants, a matching sweater, and a jacket.

Janhvi pokes fun at herself

shared two similar photos on his Instagram handle and asked his fans to spot the difference in the two. Janhvi Kapoor commented, “First photo is when you think I'm done doing kathak by the dining table. Second is when I start again."

Kangana takes a dig at Deepika & Alia

took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has got secret calls from praising the trailer of Thalaivi. The actress also mentioned that unlike and ’s films, big stars like him can’t openly praise her movies because of the 'movie mafia terror'.

