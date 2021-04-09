Newswrap, April 8: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu teaser details out; Govinda tests COVID negative

Right from Govinda testing negative for coronavirus to Tiger Shroff wrapping up the first shoot schedule of Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2, here are key stories from the previous day.

Govinda tests Covid negative

The Hero No 1 actor took to his Instagram handle to confirm that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Revealing the same, he shared a boomerang video wherein he was seen opening the door of a room in his trademark style. Alongside it, he wrote, "Apun aa gayela hain (I'm back)! #testednegative.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Telugu Teaser to release with Vakeel Saab

’s highly-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi will also release in Telugu. The Telugu teaser of the film will release on April 9 with Pawan Kalyan’s film Vakeel Saab on the big screen. The Raazi actress took to social media to make the big announcement and wrote, “It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films Vakeel Saab.”

Heropanti 2’s first schedule wrapped up

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. Announcing the same, he had shared a couple of photos from the sets and wrote, “#schedwrap #heropanti2 #h2 #sajidnadiadwala.” The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and will also feature Tara Sutaria alongside the War star.

Nagma tests positive for COVID 19

Nagma is the latest celebrity who has diagnosed positive for COVID 19. The actress, who took the first dose of the vaccine a few days ago, is currently under home quarantine. Nagma tweeted, “Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe.”

Kareena Kapoor’s pre-workout selfie

Bebo has shelled out major fitness goals in her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab We Met star has shared a stunning pre-workout selfie flaunting her natural beauty.

