Newswrap, April 9: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi postponed; Abhishek wishes Jaya Bachchan on birthday & more

From the makers of Thalaivi announcing the postponement of Kangana Ranaut starrer to Abhishek Bachchan wishing his mom Jaya Bachchan on her birthday; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Thalaivi postponed

starrer Thalaivi was slated to release on April 23 this year. The makers of the biopic shared that the film’s release is now postponed due to the recent hike in Covid-19 cases in a lengthy message.

’s birthday

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to shower love on his mom Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of her birthday. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday माँ। Love you." Actor also took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday, Jaya aunty"

Ranveer’s the 'proudest husband'

penned an emotional note on his wife ’s website. Calling himself the “proudest husband” in the world, he wrote, “A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness.”

Sonam misses India

took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful and goofy pic of herself with Anand as they were strolling down streets in London. She wrote, “I miss india so so much, and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately.”

Kareena wishes Swara

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker on her birthday by penning a heartfelt note on social media. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Swaraaaajiii. Stay well stay fierce my veere. Love and respect always, Your Veere."

