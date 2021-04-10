  1. Home
Newswrap, April 9: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi postponed; Abhishek wishes Jaya Bachchan on birthday & more

From the makers of Thalaivi announcing the postponement of Kangana Ranaut starrer to Abhishek Bachchan wishing his mom Jaya Bachchan on her birthday; Here are key stories from the previous day.
Thalaivi postponed

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was slated to release on April 23 this year. The makers of the biopic shared that the film’s release is now postponed due to the recent hike in Covid-19 cases in a lengthy message.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Makers postpone release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa’s biopic due to rise in COVID cases

Jaya Bachchan’s birthday

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to shower love on his mom Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of her birthday. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday माँ। Love you." Actor Hrithik Roshan also took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday, Jaya aunty"

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan says 'happy birthday Maa' as he shares rare pic of Jaya Bachchan; Hrithik Roshan sends love

Ranveer’s the 'proudest husband'

Ranveer Singh penned an emotional note on his wife Deepika Padukone’s website. Calling himself the “proudest husband” in the world, he wrote, “A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh explains why he's the 'proudest husband': Deepika Padukone is a special soul, born for greatness

Sonam misses India

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful and goofy pic of herself with Anand as they were strolling down streets in London. She wrote, “I miss india so so much, and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately.” 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor admits she's missing India; Says new home's given her so much including ‘beautiful husband’ Anand

Kareena wishes Swara

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker on her birthday by penning a heartfelt note on social media. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Swaraaaajiii. Stay well stay fierce my veere. Love and respect always, Your Veere."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Swara Bhasker; Says 'Stay well, stay fierce my veere'

