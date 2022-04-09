Newswrap, April 9: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reception deets; Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hits floor & more

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's house in New Delhi robbed

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made the headlines for the most unfortunate news today as it was reported that their New Delhi residence was robbed. According to media reports, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crores were stolen from the house and a complaint has been lodged at the Tughlaq Road police station.

Chefs from Delhi and Lucknow flew in for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding continues to create a massive buzz in the town and the preparations for the same are going in full swing. And now, as per the recent buzz, the wedding will boast a lavish menu with over 50 counters of dishes from cuisines like Mexican, Italian, Mughalai, Punjabi and more. Reportedly, chefs from Lucknow and Delhi have also flown in for the big day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt like to have their wedding reception on April 17

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will be tying the knot next week, will reportedly be hosting a grand reception at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. A source close to Ranbir has told Pinkvilla that the reception will most likely take place on April 17.

Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hits the floor

After basking in the success of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday is collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie will also star Adarsh Gourav in the lead. As per a recent update, the movie has finally hit the floors today.

Malaika Arora expresses gratitude towards loved ones as she recovers from injury post accident

Malaika Arora, who is recovering from her injury post-accident, took to Instagram and shared a pic of herself as she expressed her gratitude towards her loved ones. She wrote, “I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it”.

