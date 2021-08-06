Newswrap Aug 06: Court to hear Raj Kundra’s bail plea on Aug 10; Aamir Khan on J&K film policy launch & more

Mumbai Court to hear Raj Kundra’s bail plea on Aug 10

Mumbai Sessions Court will reportedly hear the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. ’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic films. Both Raj & Ryan are in judicial custody.

Also Read: Mumbai Court to hear bail application of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra & Ryan Thorpe on August 10: Report

on J&K film policy launch

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani attended the J&K film policy launch. During the event, Aamir gave a resounding speech and mentioned that he likes hospitality in Kashmir. Aamir also informed that his and Kiran Rao’s family have been staying together in Kashmir.

Also Read: Aamir Khan at J&K film policy launch reveals his & Kiran Rao’s families are staying together in Kashmir

Bell Bottom First Song Marjaawaan to be out tomorrow

shared an important update about Bell Bottom and revealed that the first track of the movie titled as Marjaawaan is all set to be released. The song which is titled as Marjaawaan will be sung by Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur and will be out tomorrow.

Also Read: Bell Bottom First Song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s track to be out tomorrow

Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor to appear on OTT platform

The streaming joint discovery+ made an announcement for its upcoming content line-up of non-fiction titles. Shows like “Mission Frontline”, season two of “Star vs Food “ and the Indian adaptation of “Say Yes To The Dress” were unveiled today. The streamer has decided to feature Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi in the new shows.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ananya Panday to star in new content line up on OTT platform

lauds Lara Dutta’s stint as Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta had undergone a massive transformation for the role and looked unrecognisable in Bell Bottom. Co-star Akshay hailed her stint and has given a glimpse of Lara’s transformation as Indira Gandhi. The superstar shared a video on his social media account which featured the prosthetic procedure for her role.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar lauds Lara Dutta’s stint as Indira Gandhi; Gives a glimpse of her transformation