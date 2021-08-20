Newswrap Aug 19: Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama delayed; Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom leaked & more

Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama delayed

It was recently reported that Vicky Kauhsal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been apparently shelved because of budget issues. However, we have learnt that this Aditya Dhar directorial hasn’t been shelved, but has only been delayed by a few months.

Tahira Kashyap to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap is all set to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead. As the makers announced the movie, Ayushmann is quite excited about Tahira’s feature debut in this slice of life comedy drama which is said to be about the modern Indian female experience.

's brother Faissal Khan makes a comeback in ‘Faactory’

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan is making a comeback into showbiz with ‘Faactory’, which marks his directorial debut as well. The trailer of the film was out today, and from the looks of it, Faissal will be essaying the role of a creepy and obsessive lover.

starrer Bell Bottom full movie LEAKED

, Lara Dutta starrer spy thriller released on August 19 in theatres. However, just hours after its release, Bell Bottom was reportedly leaked in full HD online and was available for download for free on pirated websites. Websites like Tamilrockers, filmywap and others reportedly had Bell Bottom's HD version available as per Filmibeat.

spotted outside airport as she leaves for shoot of starrer Tiger 3

Actress Katrina Kaif was spotted late night at the Mumbai airport. Seemingly, the actor is leaving the city with Salman Khan for the shoot of Tiger 3.

