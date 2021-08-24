Newswrap Aug 24: Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre title track; Sidharth Malhotra begins Mission Majnu shoot & more

Sunil Grover joins in Atlee’s next

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration has been in the news for a while now and the yet untitled film is finally all set to go on floors by October 2021. Pinkvilla has now learnt that the makers have signed Sunil Grover to play a key role in this film.

Ali Fazal to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial

Pinkvilla has learnt that the National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has signed the Ali Fazal for his next. A source close to the development informed that Vishal will be directing an action-drama next, and has signed Ali Fazal for the same. This is the first time that Vishal and Ali will be working together, and they are really looking forward to it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre title track out

Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is all set to hit the theatres this week and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Today, the makers released the title track of Chehre to add on to the audience’s excitement. To note, the title track happens to be a thought provoking poem that was being recited by Amitabh Bachchan.

starrer ‘Thalaivii', to release in theatres on September 10

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s previously titled Thalaivi, is now changed to Thalaivii and it will be released on September 10, 2021. Kangana announced it in a post and shared a new poster featuring her and Arvind Swami, who is essaying the role of MGR in the film.

resumes shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’

Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Mission Majnu’, a patriotic film based on true events. Today, the actor took to Instagram to share the news of the development with his fans. Posting a black and white photo of himself, Sidharth wrote, “#MissionMajnu shoot resumes. See you in theatres”.

