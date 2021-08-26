Newswrap Aug 25: Manoj Bajpayee slams KRK with defamation case; Faissal Khan on Aamir & Kiran divorce & more

Manoj Bajpayee files defamation case against Kamaal R Khan

Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan at a court in Indore. The actor has allegedly taken action following a derogatory tweet by KRK which reportedly tarnished Manoj Bajpayee’s image.

Faissal Khan on and Kiran Rao’s divorce

Faissal Khan was recently quizzed about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce. To this, the actor turned director stated that he isn’t the right one to comment on the matter. He also added that Kiran and Aamir are the best judges of their respective lives.

Ishaan Khatter to headline Abhishek Chaubey’s Dhyan Chand biopic

While rumours of filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey directing hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s biopic had been doing the rounds for a long time, in December last year producer Ronnie Screwvala officially announced the film on social media. Pinkvilla has now learned that Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play Dhyan Chand in Chaubey’s next.

Tiger Shroff to begin Heropanti 2 shoot in London

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and the cast will head to London to continue the shoot of Heropanti 2. While the makers have already shot for about 12 days in India, they are now all geared up for the overseas leg of the film from September 10.

Randeep Hooda meets medalist Neeraj Chopra

Randeep Hooda met gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The Olympian Neeraj Chopra had earlier expressed his admiration for actor Randeep Hooda. The actor shared the special moment and his first thoughts on meeting the Olympian exclusively with Pinkvilla.

