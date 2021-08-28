Newswrap Aug 28: Akshay Kumar to resume Raksha Bandhan film; Shibani gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked & more

to resume Raksha Bandhan with Aanand L Rai

Pinkvilla has learned that the Khiladi star is gearing up for a brief second schedule of the Aanand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan from September 10, a day after his birthday, in Delhi. The actor had previously described it as the most special film of his career.

wants to create a Bell Bottom franchise

Pinkvilla spoke to the writers of Bell Bottom, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh recently, who revealed that the team is indeed planning a sequel to Bell Bottom and said that Akshay is really fond of the film and wants to create a franchise of it.

Ketan Mehta to make a film on freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s life

Besides , the National Award winning filmmaker Ketan Mehta is also making a film on Usha Mehta’s life, who also is his aunt. Source close to Pinkvilla informed that he is currently working on the script, and will decide on the casting and shooting schedule soon.

Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked on her neck

On her birthday, actress Shibani Dandekar got herself inked on the neck with the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. Taking to her official Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the new tattoo.

Kartik Aaryan shares his FIRST LOOK from the film

Kartik Aaryan upcoming film Freddy has finally hit the floors. The actor, today took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look from his movie. Dropping the picture he wrote “#Freddy” with a black heart.

