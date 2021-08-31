Newswrap Aug 30: ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case; NCB gets custody of Armaan Kohli

ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in Delhi. As per the reports, the ED is recording Jacqueline's statement in alleged money laundering in connection with Chennai conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar's case.

Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody until 1 September

Actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau until September 01 in a drug case. A raid at his residence was also carried out over the weekend. On Sunday, Armaan Kohli was arrested and sent to NCB custody for a day.

to kick off Atlee's film in September

A fresh report has now brought a new update about Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee. As per a daily's report, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara starrer will kick off in September with a 10 day shoot schedule in Pune.

replaces Abhishek Bachchan in John Abraham’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Pinkvilla has learned that the makers of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake have locked the second lead and it’s Arjun Kapoor, who is replacing Abhishek, to lock horns with John in this two-hero film. The film goes on floors by November.

Tiger 3: & Katrina head to Turkey

Reportedly, Salman Khan and led Tiger 3 has completed a recent schedule in Russia. The cast and crew will now be heading to Turkey to shoot the further sequences of the film. Salman and Katrina will be filming in Istanbul.

