Newswrap Aug 31: Deepika Padukone signs 2nd Hollywood project; Vicky Kaushal’s Ashwatthama put on hold & more

announces second Hollywood project

Deepika Padukone made headlines today as she signed her second Hollywood film. Deepika is all set to star in a romantic comedy backed by STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions. The actress is also joining the producers’ list as her very own Ka Productions banner is also bankrolling the project.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Ashwatthama put on hold

Producer Ronnie Screwvala in a public statement revealed that he has decided to delay the ambitious sci-fi project, Ashwathama. “In the last draft of the script, the ambition of the movie and the budget did not match and the overall uncertainty fueled by COVID, did not help. So all of us – Aditya (Dhar), Vicky (Kaushal) and I – decided that we need to put this back for another six to nine months,” read his statement.

Sameer Wankhede says they have arrested four people, of which two are foreigners

Actor Armaan Kohli was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from the actor’s Mumbai residence. Now, while sharing the latest update on the case, Zonal Director of Maharashtra and Goa NCB, Sameer Wankhede told Pinkvilla that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug.

Baiju Bawra starring & to go on floors

Sanjay Leela Bansali who is already neck-deep in work for his debut web series Heeramandi is reportedly eyeing to take Baiju Bawra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on floors by October. The set is currently being constructed at Film City in Goregaon.

’s psychological thriller wraps up first schedule

Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr has wrapped up the production of the first schedule. The psychological thriller is the first film being produced under Taapsee’s Production house called Outsider Films, in association with Zee Studios and Echelon Production. The film went on floors last month after the lockdown restrictions were eased and the first schedule of the film was shot in the picturesque town of Nainital.

