Newswrap, Aug 9: Deepika & Ranveer wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena Kapoor on losing ‘sex drive’ & more

Farhan Akhtar raises a toast for Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment completed 20 years on Monday, August 9. Celebrating the same, Farhan enunciated “And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you.”

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar raises a toast to his first movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ as Excel Entertainment clocks 20 years

Kareena Kapoor REVEALS losing ‘sex drive’

During her Instagram live session alongside , actor Kareena Kapoor said, “ there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active.”

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor REVEALS losing ‘sex drive’ during pregnancy; Says ‘It’s just a feeling of repulsion’

Neha Dhupia on parenting amid pandemic

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Neha Dhupia opened up on motherhood, parenting amid pandemic and a lot more. When asked what the challenges of being a mother are, she said “I don’t know if the challenge is such, but every mother right now is going through that, or every parent I would say is going through that, is living with children who are getting used to life and a pandemic around them, which has just been so hard”.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neha Dhupia on parenting amid pandemic: ‘As a parent you can never take anything for granted’

shares excitement on Bell Bottom release

starrer Bell Bottom’s release is just around the corner. The film is slated for a release on August 19. As just 10 days are left for the big day, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram space and shared his excitement. Dropping a poster from the movie, the actor wrote “Game on”.

ALSO READ| 10 days to Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar says ‘Game on’ as he shares his excitement; See PIC

& wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the industry on August 9. On the special occasion both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to their respective social media platforms to pen a heartwarming note for the filmmaker. The posts have set the internet on fire.

ALSO READ| 25 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s tribute is proof of their magical bond