Newswrap August 02: HC reserves order on Raj Kundra’s plea, Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom’s trailer date & more

Abhay Deol and Karan Deol begin shooting for production

Dev D star Abhay Deol who was away from the screen for quite sometime is now all set to share the same stage with actor Karan Deol. Karan Deol took to Instagram and posted a selfie with Abhay Deol, who he calls Dimpy Chacha (uncle), from the shoot.

Also Read: Abhay Deol and Karan Deol begin shooting for Ajay Devgn production, Velley

’s Bell Bottom trailer to be out on THIS date

While has already announced the release date of his much anticipated movie Bell Bottom recently, he has now made yet another big announcement regarding the spy thriller. Taking to social media, Akshay revealed that the trailer of Bell Bottom will be out tomorrow (August 3, 2021).

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom trailer to be out on THIS date; Mark your calendars

aka ex coach Kabir Khan wants Indian women’s hockey team to get a gold in finals

The Indian women’s hockey team has been all over the news today as they have entered into the semi finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Amid the wishes, the tweet exchanges between ‘ex coach’ Kabir Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan and current coach of the Indian women’s hockey team Sjoerd Marijne caught the most attention.

Also Read: Olympics 2020: Shah Rukh Khan aka ex coach Kabir Khan wants Indian women’s hockey team to get a gold in finals

Bombay High Court reserves order on Raj Kundra’s plea challenging police custody

It has been almost two weeks since Raj Kundra was arrested and new details continue to emerge. In the latest development, the Bombay High Court on Monday reportedly reserved its order on petitions filed by the husband of , Raj Kundra and his associate Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case related to the alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps.

Also Read: Bombay High Court reserves order on Raj Kundra’s plea challenging police custody: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite for Sharan Sharma’s next

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will reunite for Sharan Sharma’s next film. It’s said to be a fictional story set against the backdrop of cricket and will go on floors by year end. The yet untitled film will be produced by and is currently in the prep stage.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite for Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma’s next