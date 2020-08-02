  • facebook
Newswrap August 1: Ankita Lokhande's revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput, Naseeruddin Shah's remark & more

The newswrap for August 1 brings all the latest news from the Bollywood industry. From Ankita Lokhande's revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput to Naseeruddin Shah's remark, we bring all the latest stories for the readers.
Mumbai
The newswrap for August 1 brings all the latest news from Bollywood:

1. Ankita Lokhande said during her interview with Republic TV that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a very sensitive person. She goes on to add how the late actor did live chats with his fans on Twitter. Ankita also said that Sushant Singh Rajput cared a lot about his fans.

READ: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput did live chats with his fans on Twitter as he cared about them

2. Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah said during an interview that the debate on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was juvenile and that he felt it was unnecessary. The actor said that people should stop debating about it and let the late actor rest in peace.

READ: Naseeruddin Shah calls debate on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise juvenile; Says it may hurt the industry's image

3. Disha Salian's mother said during an interview with Zee News that her daughter's demise had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per the latest news reports, Disha Salian's mother states that her daughter did not work with the late actor.

READ: Disha Salian's mother claims Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not related to her daughter's passing

4. Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker has now claimed that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder. Journalist Barkha Dutt shared a post on her Instagram account, where Walker states that she felt it was her duty to come forward and make a statement.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker says the actor suffered from bipolar disorder

5. Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh spoke to India Today for an interview. Parikh states that she and the late actor's family knew from the very beginning that the actor did not kill himself.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput would never kill himself reveals the late actor's family friend

Credits :pinkvilla

