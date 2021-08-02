Newswrap, August 1: Kartik Aaryan begins filming Freddy; Emraan Hashmi flaunts Tiger 3 prep & more

Kartik Aaryan begins Freddy

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and posted that after a long wait for 5 months he is back on the shooting floor. Kartik has begun the shooting of one of his forthcoming films titled ‘Freddy’, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The shooting of the film has begun in Mumbai and Kartik was spotted by the photographers leaving for the shoot.

Emraan Hashmi shares Tiger 3 preparation

and led Tiger 3 is one of the most exciting ventures for the fans. According to reports, Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of antagonist in the film. Emraan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his bulging biceps whilst standing with the gym weights in his hands.

shared pics from the UK

Anushka Sharma has been currently vacationing in the United Kingdom along with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She recently got seen with other Indian cricket team members including KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma who are also in the UK. Anushka took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures.

Geeta Basra on being a mom for the second time

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Geeta Basra spoke candidly about embracing motherhood for the second time. Geeta and Harbhajan became parents recently. Speaking about the arrival of the new baby, Geeta said that the entire house is bursting with fun and laughter.

Janhvi Kapoor’s dream wedding

Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview spoke about how she would like her dream wedding to be. She mentioned that she would like to have the main ceremony at Tirupati and mehendi at her ancestral home. She also said that she would have her bachelorette in Capri, Italy on a yacht.

