Newswrap, August 10: Priyanka, Alia & Katrina team up for Jee Le Zaraa; Kareena Kapoor turns producer & more

, , team up for Farhan Akhtar’s next

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film will go on floors in 2022.

Kareena Kapoor turns producer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to step into production. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her posing along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta and announced that she would be wearing a producer's hat soon.

to make her first public appearance amid Raj Kundra’s case

Latest reports suggested that Shilpa might finally make her first public appearance amid her husband Raj Kundra’s ongoing case. According to reports, Shilpa Shetty is expected to join Bollywood and international stars, such as , Dia Mirza, Ed Sheeran, , , , Sara Ali Khan and Steven Spielberg, for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser. The virtual event We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods will take place on August 15.

Saba Ali Khan backs up Kareena & Saif over their 2nd son's name Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally announced that their second son has been named Jehangir Ali Khan. Soon after the announcement, the couple received mixed reviews from social media users. Aunt Saba Ali Khan came out in the rescue of the little boy and said ‘What’s in a name.’

Raj Kundra continues to stay in judicial custody

According to a latest report Raj Kundra's judicial custody will continue and his bail plea hearing will take place on 20 August. The businessman will remain in judicial custody for another 10 days as the investigation in the case continues.

