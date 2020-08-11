Newswrap, August 10: Rhea Chakraborty's fresh affidavit, Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot, Sadak 2 trailer & more

Newswrap, August 10: Right from the latest updates on ED's probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the release date of Sadak 2's trailer, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Given the busy lifestyles, it may not be possible for everyone to keep a tab on every news that is being rolled out everyday. Therefore, we have listed out some of the key stories from the previous day that you must definitely know about.

heads to Turkey for Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot

Mr. Perfectionist has jetted off to Turkey for resuming the shooting schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and others was shooting for the movie in Punjab that was suddenly stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece bonds with Fudge

The late actor’s pet dog has found a new companion in Mallika Singh. Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which the latter can be seen playing with Fudge. The doggo is currently living with Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna.

Sona Mohapatra takes a jibe at Badshah

Rapper Badshah has recently fallen under the radar of cops as he is accused of having paid Rs 72 lakh for fake views on his popular song ‘Pagal Hai Kya.’ He has, however, denied the allegations. Sona Mohapatra has now reacted to the entire matter in a series of tweets while taking a jibe at Badshah whom she calls a ‘buyout.'

Sanjay Raut on KK Singh’s second marriage

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has gained attention because of his unfiltered views about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in the Sena’s party editorial ‘Saamana.’ Raut has made multiple shocking statements related to the matter but the one that has caught everyone’s attention is his claim that Sushant and his father KK Singh were not in good terms because of the latter’s second marriage.

CBI to record the statement of Sushant’s father

As reported earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has now been transferred to the CBI. As per the latest reports, they will be re-recording the statements of the late actor’s father KK Singh. He will be reportedly questioned at the residence of Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh who happens to be the Commissioner of Faridabad.

Siddharth Pithani arrives for ED probe

After missing out on the first round of interrogation on 8th August, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani finally came to the ED office a day later. This is the first time that the latter has appeared before the investigating agency. He had reportedly gone to Hyderabad a few days back.

Rhea Chakraborty files fresh affidavit

The actress has filed a new affidavit at the Supreme Court seeking an end to media trials citing the reason that they have declared her a criminal despite the ongoing investigation on the matter. She has also alleged in the same affidavit about being used as a ‘scapegoat of political agendas.’ Not only that, but the actress has termed the transfer of the case to the CBI as ‘illegal.’

Rhea Chakraborty and brother arrive at ED office

The actress and her brother Show were grilled by the ED on 8th August. The two of them were summoned yet again on 10th August. For the unversed, the investigating agency is looking into the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case.

Sadak 2 trailer to be out on August 11

The much-awaited movie Sadak 2 is all set to get an OTT release on 28th August. has shared a few posters of the movie featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in intense looks on social media. The actress has also revealed along with the same post that the trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial will be out on 11th August.

and Kubbra Sait’s war of words

Kubbra Sait has recently shared a tweet in which she shows complete support towards the suspension of Team Kangana Ranaut’s account. The latter lashes out at the actress post which a war of words continues between both the parties on Twitter.

Sooraj Pancholi police complaint

The actor has reportedly filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station on Monday citing harassment by those carrying news reports that link him to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s case.

