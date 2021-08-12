Newswrap, August 11: Kareena Kapoor to work with Hansal Mehta; Aamir Khan concerned over OTT releases & more

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer

In a recent announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor for her next venture as she has turned a producer. Kareena will also be collaborating with director Hansal Mehta for the project. Ekta Kapoor has lauded this decision of Kareena to turn into a producer.

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming mega venture Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is based on the Hollywood cult Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994. Aamir Khan recently opened up on the trend that several big Hindi films releasing on the OTT platform and expressed concern.

Rashmi Rocket OTT release

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, led sports film Rashmi Rocket where she is portraying the role of an athlete will now be released on an OTT platform. The rights of the film have been sold by the makers to a major streaming platform for Rs 58 crores. Rashmi Rocket might be aiming for a Dusshera release.

Sharmaji Namkeen release date

Sharmaji Namkeen was originally going to be a film led by . After his passing, however, Paresh Rawal took the titular character. Juhi Chawla, who is playing a key character in the film has recently revealed that the makers are planning to release the film on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday.

R Balki directs an upcoming thriller

Padman director R. Balki’s next film is a thriller with a mighty interesting star cast. The film will star Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt in the leading parts. ‘Scam: 1992’ fame Shreya Dhanwanthary is also playing a major role in the film.

