Newswrap, August 11: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2, Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Newswrap, August 11: Right from Sanjay Dutt's health update to Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's new project, here are some key stories from Tuesday.

The entertainment industry was abuzz with multiple gossips, debates, and news the other day. It is obviously not possible for every one of us to keep a tab on all the updates related to the showbiz world. So, Pinkvilla has churned out some of the key stories from Tuesday that you surely need to know about.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family alleges murder in a fresh statement

The CBI has begun its probe on Monday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. According to the latest reports, the late actor’s family including his sister and father has alleged that the investigating agency should look into the case as a murder rather than abetment of suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty’s phones seized

The ED has seized two phones of the actress including the ones of her brother Showik and father Indrajit. Moreover, a laptop and two iPads have also been confiscated for forensic investigation. Meanwhile, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi has revealed that Rhea used to take all the decisions on behalf of the late actor.

Rahat Indori no more

Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori has passed away at a hospital in Indore on Tuesday. He was 70 at the time of his demise. The legendary poet was diagnosed with COVID-19 and also had pneumonia. Numerous noted personalities have mourned his demise on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh arrives at ED office

The late actor’s sister Meetu arrived at the investigating agency’s office on Tuesday in connection with the case. She arrived there to record her statement. Earlier, the ED had already summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, and Shruti Modi concerning the case.

and Jacqueline Fernandez finalized for Kick 2

After multiple speculations, it has been finally revealed that Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be collaborating again for Kick 2 which is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The latter’s wife Warda has revealed this piece of news on social media on the occasion of Jacqueline’s birthday.

Nishikant Kamat hospitalized in Hyderabad

The filmmaker who has directed critically acclaimed movies like Drishyam, Madaari, Rocky Handsome, and others is reportedly in a critical condition. He has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, reveals sources.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

In a shocking state of events, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. The actor will reportedly fly to the US for further treatment. Earlier, he had been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai owing to complaints of breathlessness.

