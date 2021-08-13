Newswrap, August 12: SRK celebrates 14 years of Chak De India; Kiara Advani on working with Shankar & more

SRK celebrates 14 years of Chak De India

gave one of his career-best performances in the sports drama titled ‘Chak De India’ directed by Shimit Amin. SRK played the role of a disgraced hockey player Kabir Khan who goes on to win the world cup with the Indian Women’s Hockey team. SRK celebrated 14 years of Chak De India via social media.

Kiara Advani on working with Shankar

Kiara Advani has been signed on to act in the upcoming film directed by Shankar. Shankar is known for putting extravagant spectacles on-screen with his latest one being Rajinikanth and led ‘2.0’. Kiara Advani spoke candidly about starting the film with Shankar and ‘pre-filming jitters’.

Kareena Kapoor on Taimur and Jeh

In her latest book, Kareena Kapoor spoke candidly about the complications she faced with Taimur’s delivery. She further spoke about the differences she feels in the personalities of her two sons. Kareena mentioned that Taimur looks more like while Jeh looks like her.

Chehre release date

Amitabh Bachchan is co-starring with Emraan Hashmi in the much-delayed thriller ‘Chehre’. The film was initially supposed to release before but got delayed due to the theaters being shut because of the second wave of COVID 19. The makers have finally decided to release the film on August 27.

Taapsee shares ‘Blurr’ glimpse

has recently turned producer for her upcoming thriller ‘Blurr’. Taapsee took to Instagram ad shared a picture of her character wearing a blindfold and standing at the edge of the balcony in front of the lush green mountains.

