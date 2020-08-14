Newswrap, August 13: Rhea Chakraborty's travel details, Sadak 2 trailer reactions, CBI for SSR trend & more

Newswrap, August 13: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Nishikant Kamat's health status, here are some key stories from the previous day that you need to know.

The news columns have been buzzing with stories from all kinds of sections related to the entertainment industry. In case you all have missed out on any key stories from the previous day, we have scooped out a few buzzing ones exclusively for you.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta seeks CBI probe

The late actor’s sister has shared a picture of herself on social media in which she can be seen holding a placard demanding justice for him. The message reads, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request from CBI for SSR.” Many others have now joined her in the campaign called #CBIforSSR.

and meet Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been unfortunately diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted by the shutterbugs while coming out of the actor’s residence post visiting him. Moreover, the trailer of his movie Sadak 2 has been finally released.

Rhea Chakraborty’s travel details accessed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been interrogated by the ED twice in connection with the case. Meanwhile, her travel details between 10th August 2019 and 25th February 2020 have been revealed. As per reports, the actress traveled to France, UAE, Austria, and Switzerland between 2019 and 2020. Apart from that, Rhea also traveled to Dubai alone.

Sadak 2 becomes the most disliked video on YouTube

The makers of Sadak 2 have dropped the movie’s trailer on Wednesday. However, the kind of response it got from the netizens is quite shocking. Most of them disliked the video on YouTube. As a result of this, the movie’s trailer has become one of the most disliked YouTube videos in just 24 hours.

Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver disease

The filmmaker and actor has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad a few days back. According to the doctors, he continues to be in critical condition. As per the hospital’s statement, the Madaari director has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

Supreme Court adjourns PIL filed in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Advocate Ajay Agarwal had filed a PIL at the Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, the court has adjourned it to another that which is 21st August 2020. Chief Justice S A Bobde and A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian have jointly taken the decision.

CBI files submission at the Supreme Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a submission at SC against Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the case to Mumbai. They have also stated that there is no question of transferring it as no case is pending in the city.

Maharashtra Government files submission at Supreme Court

Apart from others, the Maharashtra government also filed a submission at the SC stating that the FIR filed in Patna is ‘mala fide and illegal.’ Moreover, it also states that the family of Sushant Singh Rajput has filed an FIR owing to political pressure.

