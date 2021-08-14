Newswrap, August 13: Rhea Kapoor to marry Karan Boolani, Jeh Ali Khan’s first public appearance & more

Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani

In a surprising turn of events, ’s sister, Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Although the wedding is kept a hush affair, it appears that the two have opted for court marriage to begin the new chapter of their lives. The wedding will be seemingly followed by a celebration party at Anil Kapoor’s luxurious Juhu residence.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor’s sis Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani tomorrow at their Juhu Bungalow

Jeh Ali Khan’s first media appearance

Actor and Kareena Kapoor, in the recent past have faced a lot of heat from netizens for naming their second baby as ‘Jehangir’. Amidst this, on Friday, August 13, the elite couple made their first appearance with their little munchkin in the dream city, Mumbai. Upon seeing Jeh’s pictures and videos, fans have flooded social media with umpteen praises for him.

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor make FIRST public appearance with son Jeh since his birth; PICS

Bhuj: The Pride of India’s release

Ever since the trailer of the period war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released by the makers, it emerged as one of the most-anticipated patriotic films of 2021. Now, on Friday, August 13, this and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie has finally premiered on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. Upon the film’s release, hashtag ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ has topped Twitter trends as netizens have flooded the micro-blogging site with their verdict on the film

ALSO READ| Bhuj: The Pride of India Review: Ajay Devgn's patriotic ode is shot down by messy screenplay, over the top VFX

Raj Kundra approaches High Court for anticipatory bail

A new development has been brought to the fore in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. Reportedly, the business maverick has moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail. Raj Kundra was booked by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult films via digital applications.

ALSO READ| Raj Kundra approaches High Court for anticipatory bail in alleged pornography case: Report

Janhvi Kapoor remembers

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt note for her late mother. Sharing a happy picture, Jahnvi said, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor dedicates 'everything to Mumma' Sridevi in a birthday post; Shares their THROWBACK PIC