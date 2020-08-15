Newswrap, August 14: Rhea Chakraborty's new statement, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa, Ranvir Konkona's divorce & more

Newswrap, August 14: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to details of Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen's divorce, here are some key stories from the previous day.

Rhea Chakraborty alleges Sushant Singh Rajput paid for Ankita Lokhande’s flat

Recent reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty has made a shocking statement related to the late actor. According to her, he paid EMIs for a flat that was occupied by his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The actress has claimed that he paid around Rs 4.5 crores for the flat in Malad.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty states Sushant Singh Rajput paid for a flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande: Report

Nirbhaya and late Jiah Khan’s mother speak up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi and Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan have offered support to the late actor’s family. The former has asked Sushant’s father and sister to keep faith in the judiciary. Meanwhile, Rabia Khan has drawn similarities between her daughter’s demise and the actor’s demise.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Nirbhaya's mother offers support, late Jiah Khan's mum says shocking similarities

Disha Salian’s father files complaint against three people

Late Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian has filed a written complaint against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about the deceased celebrity manager. As per reports, her family is thinking of lodging an FIR and seeking legal opinion.

Also Read: Disha Salian's father files complaint against 3 people, says stop 'victimising' daughter's demise

Ishaan Khatter roped in for new project ‘Pippa’

Ishaan Khatter was earlier shooting for Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. He has now been roped in for another movie titled Pippa. As per reports, the actor will be portraying the role of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter roped in to play war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in upcoming film titled Pippa

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma officially divorced

The couple got married in 2010 but separated in 2015. They had filed for divorce in February 2020. As per the latest reports, they are now officially divorced. The actors will be sharing joint custody of their 8-year old son.

Also Read: Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey officially divorced, will share joint custody of 8 year old son

Ankita Lokhande shares details of flat’s registration

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMIs for a flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande. The latter has now rubbished the allegations and she has shared the details of her flat’s registration and bank statement on social media for clarification.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares PICS of her flat's registration & bank statement amid reports of Sushant paying for it

Enforcement Directorate interrogates Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager

After having interrogated many people in connection with the late actor’s case, the ED has once again grilled his talent manager Jayanti Shah. As per reports, he has been interrogated for almost 11 hours regarding Sushant’s projects, illness, income, behavior, and other related stuff.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED grills his talent manager Jayanti Shah for 11 hours on his film projects: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×