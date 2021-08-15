Newswrap August 14: Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani tie the knot; Deepika Padukone’s Fighter pushed to 2023 & more

Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani tie the knot

Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. Pinkvilla spotted the newlyweds as they made their way to Anil Kapoor’s house post the wedding ceremony. The couple ditched a big fat wedding and opted for a simpler one.

Lisa Haydon shares first picture of her baby girl Lara

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon finally shared the first glimpse of her little daughter Lara with her fans on her social media handle. While doing so, the Housefull 3 actor also announced her hubby Dino Lalvani’s debut on the photo-sharing application.

and 's action drama Fighter pushed to 2023

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter which was set to begin this year and slated for a release in September 2022 has been pushed. Viacom18 Studios today announced that the theatrical release of Fighter has been delayed to 2023.

and Anand Ahuja make an appearance during Rhea Kapoor’s wedding

Producer Rhea Kapoor’s sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was papped with husband Anand Ahuja at the wedding venue. The actress opted for a beautiful traditional attire and amazed her fans. Rhea tied the knot with her boyfriend Karan Boolani in the presence of close ones. Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also graced the event.

Mandira Bedi returns to work post husband Raj Kaushal’s demise

The actress Mandira Bedi has resumed her work post her husband Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise. The actress is steadily developing a new normal for herself following the big loss. While sharing several pictures of herself on the Instagram handle, Mandira expressed that she was grateful for all the kindness that came her way.

