Newswrap August 15: Independence Day celebrations, MS Dhoni's retirement, Sadak 2's song Tum Se Hi & more

The newswrap for August 15 brings all the latest news from the Bollywood industry for the readers. Independence Day celebrations, MS Dhoni's retirement, Sadak 2's new song Tum Se Hi and more news from B-town.
The newswrap for August 15 brings to you all the latest happenings from the Bollywood industry.

Many Bollywood actors shared heart-warming post on their respective social media handles to celebrate the country's Independence Day. Actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar shared heartfelt posts on social media for the occasion of Independence Day.

Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni shared a special video post on his Instagram account which gave a glimpse of his glorious cricketing career. The fans and followers of the Indian skipper wished him all the luck for his future endeavours. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and others shared their heart-warming messages for the Indian skipper.

Makers of Sadak 2 released a new song from the much-awaited film called Tum Se Hi. This song surely is a soulful melody that will leave the fans feeling mesmerised. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film. Sadak 2 will release on an OTT platform on August 20.

News reports on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput state that Mumbai police made a delay in sending the actor's phone and other gadgets to the forensic lab. The news reports further state that Patna police has been raising question into the investigation done by Mumbai police in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

MGM Healthcare authorities have reportedly stated that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on a life support. The singer tested positive for COVID 19 and is undergoing a treatment. Earlier on, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a post on his Facebook account to state that he tested positive for COVID 19. The singer requested his fans to not worry about him.

