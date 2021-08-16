Newswrap, August 15: Salman Khan reunites with Anees Bazmee; Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12 & more

Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12

After a long wait of about eight months, singing reality TV, Indian Idol 12 finally has a winner. The finale was a cutthroat competition among the top 6 contestants, who gave their best for the coveted title. However, in the end, it was contestant Pawandeep Rajan who ended up lifting the victory trophy.

joins Anees Bazmee’s next

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan has initiated conversations with Anees Bazmee for an out and out comedy, which will go on floors towards the end of next year. “After acting in comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Ready, Salman has been keen to do another comedy for a while now. He was on a look out for the right script and it seems to have finally come his way as he has been in advanced conversation with Anees Bazmee and other stakeholders over the last month for this comic entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development

’s sweet message for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer recently released film Shershaah has been garnering immense praise from fans and critics alike. Now, it appears that even actor Alia Bhatt was left emotional upon watching the film. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to articulated, “"This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. @sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And @kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really just shine right through."

Anil Kapoor to host a dinner after daughter’s wedding

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding on Saturday, August 14. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that father Anil will be hosting a dinner on Monday for the newlywed couple. A source said, “The family was always clear on keeping it an intimate affair. However, due to Covid-19 protocols, even the otherwise limited guest list had to be cut short. There were a lot of close family members and friends who could not attend the wedding. And for them, Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea are hosting an intimate dinner on Monday. It’s like a mini reception for the near and dear ones who couldn’t attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday.”

Mandira Bedi wishes late husband Raj Kaushal on birthday

On Sunday, August 14, actor Mandira Bendi penned a sweet note for late husband Raj Kaushal on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The emotional note by the actress read, ““15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love.” Raj Kaushal passed away in the month of June 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

