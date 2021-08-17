Newswrap, August 16: Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s film; Rhea & Karan share 1st wedding PIC & more

wraps up Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi wrapped up Shakun Batra's film. Deepika shared a video of the wrap-up celebration on sets with Ananya not wanting the film shoot to end. The yet-untitled film is a relationship drama and also stars Dhairya Karwa in the lead with Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops UNSEEN moments from Shakun's film wrap ft Ananya Panday not wanting it to end; VIDEO

Rhea Kapoor drops 1st wedding PIC with Karan Boolani

After a wait of 2 days from the wedding, producer Rhea Kapoor finally posted the first glimpse of her and Karan as a couple and within no time good wishes poured in. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 14.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor drops 1st wedding PIC with Karan Boolani: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi & others send love

Kabul Express director Kabir Khan REVEALS getting death threats from Taliban while filming

Kabir in a recent chat with a leading daily revealed facing death threats from the Taliban during the filming of Kabul Express. He also spoke on the current Afghanistan crisis and the film industry of Afghanistan. Kabir said that with the Taliban coming back, he has no idea what will happen to the film industry.

Also Read: Afghanistan Crisis: Kabul Express director Kabir Khan REVEALS getting death threats from Taliban while filming

Inside PICS from Rhea Kapoor's wedding bash

To celebrate Rhea and Karan's new journey together as a married couple, father Anil Kapoor hosted a mini reception party for all close friends and family at his Juhu bungalow. Guests at the event included , , Anshula Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Also Read: Inside PICS from Rhea Kapoor's wedding bash: Sonam, Anand, Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun & others raise a toast

Sara Ali Khan wishes on his birthday by sharing a pic with Jeh

Daughter Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday by sharing adorable glimpses from her own birthday celebration on August 12 with him, Kareena and Jeh Ali Khan.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan drops Jeh's cute click as she wishes 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with Kareena Kapoor