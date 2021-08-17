Newswrap, August 16: Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s film; Rhea & Karan share 1st wedding PIC & more

Newswrap, August 16: Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s film; Rhea & Karan share 1st wedding PIC & more (Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram)
Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi wrapped up Shakun Batra's film. Deepika shared a video of the wrap-up celebration on sets with Ananya not wanting the film shoot to end. The yet-untitled film is a relationship drama and also stars Dhairya Karwa in the lead with Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya. 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops UNSEEN moments from Shakun's film wrap ft Ananya Panday not wanting it to end; VIDEO

Rhea Kapoor drops 1st wedding PIC with Karan Boolani

After a wait of 2 days from the wedding, producer Rhea Kapoor finally posted the first glimpse of her and Karan as a couple and within no time good wishes poured in. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 14.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor drops 1st wedding PIC with Karan Boolani: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi & others send love

Kabul Express director Kabir Khan REVEALS getting death threats from Taliban while filming

Kabir in a recent chat with a leading daily revealed facing death threats from the Taliban during the filming of Kabul Express. He also spoke on the current Afghanistan crisis and the film industry of Afghanistan. Kabir said that with the Taliban coming back, he has no idea what will happen to the film industry. 

Also Read: Afghanistan Crisis: Kabul Express director Kabir Khan REVEALS getting death threats from Taliban while filming

Inside PICS from Rhea Kapoor's wedding bash

To celebrate Rhea and Karan's new journey together as a married couple, father Anil Kapoor hosted a mini reception party for all close friends and family at his Juhu bungalow. Guests at the event included Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others. 

Also Read: Inside PICS from Rhea Kapoor's wedding bash: Sonam, Anand, Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun & others raise a toast

Sara Ali Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on his birthday by sharing a pic with Jeh 

Daughter Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday by sharing adorable glimpses from her own birthday celebration on August 12 with him, Kareena and Jeh Ali Khan. 

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan drops Jeh's cute click as she wishes 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with Kareena Kapoor

Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Being a real man is having a family you love and respecting the woman God has given you! Ranveer healed every part of Deepika that was uncertain. He covered her from head to toe with sincere love. Now she's glowing like the diamond that she is . Indeed, everything happens for a reason, a damn good reason. May that radiance, that smile and that sindoor lasts for eternity. WONDERFUL FAMILY RANVEER & DEEPIKA !
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : The love of her husband and the whole family makes Deepika radiate beautifully with ease and confidence in her primarily personal as well as professional life. Just as Ranveer lovingly said "a woman, wife, lady to be admired and who respects "!
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : That movie is another infidelity apologist flick. Deepika’s character cheats on Sid because “it’s her choice!”. Also on what planet do Sid and Deepika look similar ages?? She’s like half a decade older than him and the side male actor too.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : The love of her husband and the whole family makes Deepika radiate beautifully with ease and confidence in her primarily personal as well as professional life. Just as Ranveer lovingly said "a woman, wife, lady to be admired and who respects "! RS, it's the wind that's always under her wings, DP! Nice balance!
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Gross
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : The love of her husband and the whole family makes Deepika radiate beautifully with ease and confidence in her primarily personal as well as professional life. Just as Ranveer lovingly said "a woman, wife, lady to be admired and who respects "! RS, it's the wind that's always under her wings, DP! Nice balance!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago

