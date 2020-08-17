Newswrap, August 16: Sushant Singh Rajput's spiritual healer, Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration & more

Newswrap, August 16: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the health status of Sanjay Dutt, here are the key stories from the previous day.

ED disappointed with the delayed response from Mumbai Police

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per the latest reports, the investigating agency is disappointed with the delayed response from Mumbai Police. Earlier, Bihar Police had also complained of non-cooperation from the latter’s side.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for

August 16 marks the birthday of Saif Ali Khan and his ladylove Kareena has left no stone unturned in making it special for him. Moreover, the actress has also shared a few pictures and videos from the celebrations on Instagram. And yes! We get the first-ever glimpse of her baby bump.

Sanjay Dutt begins undergoing treatment for lung cancer

The actor has been spotted outside the Kokilaben Hospital recently by a contingent of people. He went on to greet the crowd and also flashed a thumbs up at them. For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

’s mother prays for her safety

Kangana’s mom Asha Ranaut is worried about her safety a lot. The latter has recently organized a Mahamrityunjaya puja at their residence in Manali. As we all know that the actress is not active on social media, her team has shared a video in which she along with the rest of the family can be seen performing the rituals.

Dilip Kumar's brothers diagnosed with Coronavirus

The veteran actor’s brothers Aslam and Ehsan Khan have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. As per reports, both of them have been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital situated in Mumbai. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has reported got them hospitalized.

Spiritual healer reveals he treated Sushant Singh Rajput

A spiritual leader from Thane has made a shocking revelation during his conversation with a news channel. Mohan Sadashiv Joshi has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty contacted him last year in November. She had allegedly told him about the actor’s depression. Joshi has also stated that he treated Sushant post which he was doing fine.

Chetan Chauhan no more

Former Indian cricketer and noted politician Chetan Chauhan has left for his heavenly abode. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in July. Numerous celebs have mourned the demise of the late cricketer.

