Newswrap, August 17: Pandit Jasraj & Nishikant Kamat's demise, Sanjay Dutt's treatment for lung cancer & more

Newswrap, August 17: Right from Sanjay Dutt's health status to the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

in trouble post his trip to Turkey

The actor had jetted off to Turkey a few days back to complete the shooting schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha. He also met First Lady Emine Erdogan in Istanbul. However, Aamir Khan has been mercilessly trolled by the netizens after this meeting.

Also Read: Here's why Twitterati are unhappy with Aamir Khan for meeting Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan in Istanbul

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister gives a glimpse of billboards from Australia

The late actor’s fans in Australia have put up billboards displaying his image while seeking justice. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has given a glimpse of the same on social media. His former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, also shares the same video on her handle.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh & Ankita Lokhande share billboards of late actor across Australia

Sanjay Dutt to undergo treatment at THIS hospital

The 61-year old actor has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was spotted visiting two prestigious hospitals in Mumbai on Sunday for consultation. As per the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt is likely to undergo treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the city.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to begin chemotherapy treatment at THIS Mumbai Hospital after lung cancer diagnosis?

Nishikant Kamat no more

The director who is accredited with movies like Madaari and Drishyam was 50 at the time of his demise. Reports state that he lost his battle to liver cirrhosis. Kamat had been hospitalized in Hyderabad a few days back and was in a critical condition.

Also Read: Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in trouble

The biopic that has been recently released on an OTT platform has sparked off a lot of debates. Meanwhile, Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi has lashed out at the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer for presenting those serving the blue uniform in a bad light. Not only that but she has also called it a monstrous movie.

Also Read: Gunjan Saxena’s ex colleague slams makers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer for ‘peddling lies’; Calls film ‘monstrous’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s WhatsApp chats accessed

Pinkvilla has accessed the conversations between Sushant and his ex-manager Disha that reveals the two of them mostly discussed offers and brand collaborations. Moreover, Siddharth Pithani’s name is also mentioned occasionally during the chat.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian's April 2020 WhatsApp chat surfaces, duo discussed work extensively

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah

After having interrogated multiple individuals in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Enforcement Directorate has called Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for further questioning. The investigating agency has been looking into the money laundering case for a long time.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for probe; to be grilled today

Pandit Jasraj no more

Indian classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj left for his heavenly abode in New Jersey (US). He was 90 at the time of his demise. This piece of news has been confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj. Numerous celebs and noted personalities have mourned the loss of the legendary vocalist.

Also Read: Pandit Jasraj passes away in the US at 90; PM Narendra Modi mourns loss of Indian classical vocalist

ED summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s business partner

The late actor’s business partner Varun Mathur is likely to be interrogated by ED in connection with the money laundering angle. He and Sushant were directors of a company that was incorporated in 2018. Mathur reportedly failed to appear before the Mumbai Police for recording his statement earlier.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: ED summons late actor's business partner Varun Mathur in money laundering case

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×