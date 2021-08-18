Newswrap, August 17: Zoya Akhtar to launch Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor flaunts her tan in bikini & more

Zoya Akhtar to launch

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suhana is all set to be launched as an actor by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in ’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” revealed a source close to the development.

Kareena Kapoor flaunts tan in a bikini

Recently, Kareena headed to the Maldives to celebrate husband ’s 51st birthday in the tropical paradise. On Tuesday, Kareena shared a close-up shot of herself on Instagram sitting at the beach as she enjoys the cool breeze. Clad in a black bikini, the actor flaunted her tan line in the picture.

Richa Chadha opens up on being misled by people in Bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a write-up mentioning how actors are misled in Bollywood into doing things that are detrimental to one’s self, health, and career. She articulated, “Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive.” Click the link below to read her entire note.

Adil Hussain backs Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte recently faced a lot of heat from netizens as pictures of her bold scenes from the 2015 film Parched began doing the rounds on the internet. Twitter users slammed Radhika for promoting nudity, meanwhile the hashtag ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ also topped the trends. Now, co-actor Adil Hussain, in a recent interaction, backed the actress calling the entire facade as ‘ridiculous’.

drops new PIC with Rhea from her wedding

Actor Sonam Kapoor finally dropped a picture with Rhea Kapoor from her wedding day. While sharing the picture clicked by the House Of Pixels, Sonam articulated, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

