Newswrap, August 18: Raj Kundra granted interim relief; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif engagement rumors & more

Raj Kundra granted interim relief

’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court. The anticipatory bail plea hearing of Raj will be conducted on 25 August. Raj Kundra has been linked to an alleged case accusing him of making and distributing pornographic films.

Vicky Kaushal & engagement rumors

Rumours mills were buzzing on 18th August that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been engaged to one another. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the reports of the ‘roka’ ceremony or the engagement were baseless. Vicky and Katrina are allegedly dating each other though there is no engagement yet.

Bhoot Police trailer

and -led Bhoot Police trailer is out now. A horror-comedy by genre, both Saif and Arjun are playing ghostbusters in the film. Arjun is a more dedicated one however Saif seems to not believe in the ghosts. The film also stars Dhar and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Bhoot Police will release on 17 September on an OTT platform.

Tum Aaogey song from Bell Bottom

led Bell Bottom releases today on 19 August in the theaters. The spy thriller marks the first major Hindi feature film to release theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. Makers of starrer released an emotional song ‘Tum Aaogey’ sung by Armaan Malik. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta in leading parts.

Adipurush new schedule

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest and most awaited projects being made for a pan-Indian audience. #Adipurush trended on Twitter as the film marks 1 year to the announcement. Prabhas and Kriti will begin the latest schedule of the film in Mumbai. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.

