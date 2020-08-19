Newswrap, August 18: Rhea Chakraborty's fresh claims, Sanjay Dutt's preliminary treatment and more

Newswrap, August 18: Right from Sanjay Dutt's current health status to the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, here are some of the key stories from the previous day.

The entertainment industry is full of surprises. Numerous debates and controversies emerge almost everyday but we are not able to get hold of those stories owing to busy schedules. But don's worry! Pinkvilla brings to you some of the key stories from the previous day that you need to know about.

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father

The investigating agency has recently recorded the statement of KK Singh in Delhi. That is because it has initiated the probe under the section of PMLA. Earlier, Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals what made her leaves Sushant’s residence

Satish Maneshinde has said in an interview that the late actor’s sister Meetu arrived at his residence after days of crying and calling. Post that, he reportedly asked Rhea to go and live with her parents for a few days. He further states the actress herself was suffering from panic attacks and anxiety issues. Apart from that, he has also denied Rhea’s association with Aditya Thackeray.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer quashes Rhea’s claims

Vikas Singh has rubbished all the allegations made by Rhea’s lawyer at a press conference. He has also pointed out various discrepancies in the matter that include the actress leaving Sushant’s home before Meetu Singh’s arrival, not informing the family about medications, and so on.

Supreme Court to issue judgement on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea

The actress had earlier filed a plea asking for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Mumbai. The apex court is likely to issue its judgement on 19th August 2020 at 11 am.

’s team asks government to take back Padma Shri from

Team Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a jibe at Karan Johar on social media and made some allegations against the filmmaker. They have also stated that Karan intimidated Kangana into leaving Bollywood. Not only that but the post also reads that he wanted to ruin Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Her team has further requested the government to take up his Padma Shri.

Sanjay Dutt to undergo treatment in Mumbai

The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt has revealed through a statement that he will be receiving preliminary treatment for lung cancer at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. She has also requested everyone not to speculate anything about the stage of Sanjay Dutt’s illness.

Rapper Badshah summoned by Mumbai crime branch

The Bollywood rapper had earlier recorded his statement in connection with the fake social media followers scam. However, the Mumbai crime branch has reportedly found certain discrepancies in his statement because of which he has been summoned again

