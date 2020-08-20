Newswrap, August 19: Supreme Court's verdict in Sushant's case, Kangana Ranaut on Rhea Chakraborty & more

Newswrap, August 19: Right from the Supreme Court's historic verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's views on Rhea Chakraborty, here are some of the key stories from the previous day.

Supreme Court orders transfer of Sushant’s case to CBI

Fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput rejoiced on August 19 as the SC finally gave its verdict. It has ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI. That is concerning the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

Facebook post by Mahesh Bhatt’s ally gets viral

Mahesh Bhatt’s ally Suhrita Das had shared a post on Facebook addressing Rhea Chakraborty on June 14. The surprising factor here is that it was written at around 11.08 am at a time when the world was still unaware of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Suhrita has further mentioned in her post how Rhea tried to save the actor from falling into depression. As per reports, Das has now deleted the post and locked her Facebook profile.

Doctors who conducted Sushant’s autopsy face trouble

The names and phone numbers of the doctors who had conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem were reportedly shared online a couple of days ago. Since then, they have been facing online harassment and getting abusive calls.

Rohit Shetty’s video on Sara Ali Khan

An old video of Rohit Shetty has resurfaced on social media in which he could be heard saying about how Sara Ali Khan begging him for work. Numerous netizens have now lashed out at the filmmaker and also gave opinions on the nepotism row.

Jiah Khan’s mother raises concern’s in Sushant Singh Rajput’s probe

Rabia Khan has revealed that Mumbai Police did not cooperate with CBI in Jiah Khan’s case. She has further expressed her concerns as to how they will be looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, she did admit about being happy with the SC’s verdict.

questions Rhea Chakraborty over hiring a criminal lawyer

The actress has raised a question regarding the reason behind Rhea hiring a criminal lawyer if she has not done anything. Moreover, she has also alleged that few people have been helping the latter in this matter.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at over his silence in Sushant’s case

In an exclusive conversation with a news channel, the actress has revealed that no one from the film industry asked for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She also takes a jibe at Aamir Khan over the fact that he did not raise his voice despite having worked with the late actor earlier in PK.

