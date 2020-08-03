Newswrap, August 2: Amitabh Bachchan's health update, Anil Deshmukh on Sushant Singh Rajput's case & more

Newswrap, August 2: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to other news related to the entertainment industry, here are some key stories from Sunday.

Amar Singh leaves for his heavenly abode

Renowned Politician and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on 2nd August 2020 owing to prolonged illness. He was 64 at the time of his demise. Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for the past few months. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj blessed with a baby girl

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife have now become the proud parents of a baby girl. The actor announced this news on social media and said, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.” As soon as he shared this post, the comments section was flooded with wishes from all over the country.

Bihar’s DGP opens up on Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘hide and seek’ game

Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey while speaking to a news channel has questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s absence stating that she must have the courage to face investigation. He asks, “She was the one who called for a CBI probe… I don’t know why she wants the Mumbai Police or the Bihar police to investigate the case. If she is innocent, she should come forward and should say it openly that any agency can probe the case. She should say I am here and anyone can ask any question and probe whatever they want to. Why play a game of hide and seek?”

Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID 19

After being in the hospital for almost three weeks, Big B has been finally discharged. The megastar has tested negative for COVID-19 and is back home after recovering from the same. However, Abhishek Bachchan continues to undergo treatment as he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

In a shocking state of events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for COVID-19. The politician has revealed this piece of news through the medium of a tweet. 55-year-old Shah had attended a cabinet meeting sometime back and now contract tracing has been carried out to make sure that the individuals who had come in contact with him are under self-isolation.

Anil Deshmukh condemns requests for transferring of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said in a series of tweets that Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and that they are capable of finding the truth. He has also alleged that the case has now been politicized for political gains. He writes on Twitter, “I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI.”

