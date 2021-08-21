Newswrap, August 20: Ranveer, Alia begin Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shilpa Shetty’s break down & more

, begin Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh officially confirmed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has hit the floors. In a video shared by him, Ranveer and Alia can be seen prepping on the sets with director . The video gives an intimate glimpse of the excitement on the sets with everyone making decision on makeup and costumes. While sharing the news Ranveer said, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!”

Himansh Kohli calls sister his ‘support system’

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Himansh Kohli spoke about his bond with sister Disha. The actor said, "I'm truly lucky to have a sister like Disha in my life. From childhood, we have been great friends, unlike most other siblings of our age at that time. It's such a reassuring feeling to have a support system like that in your life. I have discussed every little thing with her, and even though she is married now, her role in my life only gains importance with time."

on women having to fight for their rights

In the new promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4, actor Shilpa Shetty said, “Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society's face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children. This story gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman.”

Bell Bottom Second Day Box Office Report

's much awaited espionage thriller, Bell Bottom has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.60 to 2.70 crore on Friday, taking the two-day total to Rs 5.40 crore. The film released on nearly 1620 screens in India with 6281 shows. In a non-covid world, the screen count would have been upwards of 3000.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of son Jeh's naptime

On Friday, Kareena once again blessed the wanderlust hearts of fans by dropping yet another selfie from her Maldives getaway. The Special thing about the photo was that it gave fans a glimpse of baby Jeh. In the photo, the little munchkin was seen napping in his mother’s arms.

