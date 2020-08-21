Newswrap, August 20: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan's alleged affair, Mahesh Bhatt & Rhea's chats & more
Sooraj Pancholi never met Disha Salian, claims Zarina Wahab
The actor has been connected multiple times to Disha Salian’s death despite clarifying that he has no connection with the deceased celebrity manager. Now, his mother, Zarina Wahab, has backed his statement and reaffirmed that he has never met Disha. She further alleged that people are using Sooraj as a ‘punching bag.’
Also Read: Zarina Wahab says son Sooraj Pancholi never met Disha Salian: People using him like a punching bag
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend opens up on Sara Ali Khan’s alleged affair with the late actor
Samuel Haokip has made some shocking revelations on social media. He has confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship. He has further added that the actress broke up with Sushant following Sonchiriya’s box office debacle in 2019.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend alleges Sara Ali Khan broke up with the late actor after Sonchiriya flopped
Coolie No. 1 aiming for OTT release amidst backlash from netizens
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 may get released on an OTT platform. However, there is no official confirmation about it. However, this did not stop some of the netizens from targeting the movie on Twitter over the nepotism row.
Also Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer to release on OTT? Netizens tweet to boycott the film
CBI team reaches Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case
The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the late actor’s case to the CBI. Now, a 15-member team of the investigating agency has arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. They are likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty and seek the help of forensic experts in recreating the crime scene. They will also probe the homicide angle.
Also Read: WATCH: 15 member CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case arrives in Mumbai
Rumi Jaffrey arrives at ED office
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Rumi Jaffrey for interrogation on Thursday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He had earlier claimed about planning to do a movie with the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty. The filmmaker arrived at the ED office for the agency’s probe related to the money laundering angle.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rumi Jaffery arrives at the ED office for probe about money laundering angle
Rhea Chakraborty And Mahesh Bhatt’s chats accessed
The WhatsApp conversations between the actress and the filmmaker have been accessed by a news channel. Rhea reportedly sent a text to Bhatt the very day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house back on June 8. The filmmaker apparently gave her relationship advice too.
Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty & Mahesh Bhatt's chats accessed; Actress wrote, 'I feel impact of your unconditional love'
Dilip Kumar’s brothers in critical condition
The veteran actor’s younger brothers Ehsan and Aslam were hospitalized a few days back after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the latest reports suggest that their condition has deteriorated and is critical. Earlier, Saira Banu had got them admitted to the hospital.
Also Read: Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan in critical condition; Vital organs remain a concern