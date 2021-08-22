Newswrap Aug 21: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom banned in 3 Gulf nations; Producer Pradeep Guha's demise & more

Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha dies of cancer

Renowned producer Pradeep Guha breathed his last today. It is reported that the producer was diagnosed with advanced-stage liver cancer around three weeks ago and was critically ill of late. He was getting his treatment done in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and was reportedly admitted to ICU.

Also Read: Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha dies of cancer; Manoj Bajpayee mourns his demise

starrer to not release in three Gulf nations

starrer Bell Bottom was finally released in India on Thursday, August 19. However, several reports claimed that the spy thriller has been banned from three Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. The film certification authorities of the countries reportedly cited tampering with historical facts as the reason for the ban.

Also Read: Ban on Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer to not release in three Gulf nations; Here’s why

& is all hearts for Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture of herself with Jeh as her child turned six months old today. As soon as Alia Bhatt showered love on the picture, fans started calling the actress ‘Jeh ki mami’.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Kareena Kapoor & Jeh’s pic; Fans call latter ‘Jeh ki mami’

Krishna on her bond with Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff opened up to Pinkvilla about her bond with her brother, and her plans on the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan. Krishna said that every festival in their house is super minimal and low key.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Krishna on her bond with Tiger Shroff: 'He's chilled out & more like a friend to me'

begins shoot of her next project Tejas

After wrapping up Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut kicked off the new shooting schedule of her film Tejas. The actress took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Josh is soaring high' as she dons Air Force uniform & begins next schedule of Tejas