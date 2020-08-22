Newswrap, August 21: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter debut, Sanjay Dutt's health status, Sushant's case & more

Newswrap, August 21: Right from the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter debut, here are some of the key stories from the previous day.

As another busy week comes to and end, we bring to you some of the key stories from Friday that created a buzz on various platforms. So, if you have missed out on any important updates from the previous day, brace yourselves and give the following points a read:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for a global prayer meet

Shweta Singh Kirti has invited fans for a global prayer meet on August 22 during which 125000 individuals will chant the Gayatri Mantra. She has shared this message on Instagram and appealed to everyone to take part in the same and pray for the destruction of negativity.

Sanjay Dutt to leave the hospital after test results

As per the latest reports, Baba who has been diagnosed with lung cancer will not remain at the hospital for a long period. He could be discharged soon after the test results are out. However, the actor would have to visit the hospital following the same.

CBI team exempted from quarantine in Mumbai

The special investigation team that arrived for a probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case had reportedly applied for an exemption from quarantine to the BMC. The latter has now accepted the request and granted the same to the entire team.

Aditya Pancholi lashes out at

Kangana Ranaut had earlier spoken in an explosive about returning her Padma Shri if she is not able to prove anything in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Aditya Pancholi has now taken a sly dig at her stating that she should do the same as the late actor’s father KK Singh’s FIR does not mention the angle of nepotism.

Kangana Ranaut officially makes her Twitter debut

The actress expressed her opinions through her team’s Twitter and Instagram handles earlier. However, she has now surprised her fans by officially making a debut on Twitter. She also shared a short video in which she informed the netizens about her decision.

Rhea Chakraborty's morgue visit a day after Sushant’s demise

The actress had reportedly visited the morgue on June 15, a day after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput where his mortal remains were kept for autopsy purposes. She was clicked leaving the place with two or three other people. This raises eyebrows as a sting operation conducted by a news channel reveals that no one is allowed to visit the morgue.

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan no more

The veteran actor’s younger brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan were admitted to the hospital after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. Unfortunately, Aslam Khan breathed his last at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was 88 at the time of his demise.

